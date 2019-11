Dengue fever has claimed another life in Karachi, taking this year’s death toll in Sindh to 35.

Shahid, a resident of Karachi’s Liaquatabad area, died in Ziauddin Hospital Friday.

According to a spokesperson for the Prevention and Control Program for Dengue, at least 171 cases of dengue fever were reported in the city in the last 24 hours.

The spokesperson said that over 13,000 cases of dengue fever have been reported across Sindh since January 2019.