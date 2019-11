A woman died of dengue in Karachi on Monday. The death toll has now reached 27 this year.

Zahida, 55, was under treatment at a hospital when she passed away.

She was a resident of Liaquatabad.

The dengue outbreak continues unabated in Sindh. In October, the number of dengue cases reported in Karachi crossed 5,000.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.