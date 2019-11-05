Dengue death toll in Karachi climbs to 29

Two more people have been reported to have died of dengue in Karachi on Tuesday.

The deceased were identified as seven-month-old Muhammad Abiyan from Al Noor Society and 55-year-old Abdul Waheed from Ghotki.

They were both undergoing treatment at different private hospitals in the city when they passed away.

With the recent deaths, the toll of the disease has reached 29 in Karachi this year, according to the dengue control cell. Officials say 218 more cases were reported in the metropolis in the past 24 hours.

More than 10,360 cases have been reported in Sindh this year.

