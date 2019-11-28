Data Darbar blast facilitator sentenced to death 11 times

A Lahore anti-terrorism court handed the facilitator of the Data Darbar suicide bombing a death sentence 11 times and life imprisonment 17 times on Thursday.

On May 8, the suicide bomber had targeted an Elite Force vehicle outside Gate No 2 of the Data Darbar shrine, killing at least 12 people, including elite force personnel and injuring over 25 others.

In a major operation later on, CTD and the Intelligence Bureau arrested the facilitator of the blast – Mohsin Khalid.

The verdict has been announced after seven months.

The shrine has long been home to colourful Sufi festivals and a prime destination for the country’s myriad Muslim sects, making it a soft target for militant attacks.

