Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Data Darbar blast facilitator sentenced to death 11 times

3 hours ago
Data Darbar blast facilitator sentenced to death 11 times

Photo: AFP

A Lahore anti-terrorism court handed the facilitator of the Data Darbar suicide bombing a death sentence 11 times and life imprisonment 17 times on Thursday.

On May 8, the suicide bomber had targeted an Elite Force vehicle outside Gate No 2 of the Data Darbar shrine, killing at least 12 people, including elite force personnel and injuring over 25 others.

In a major operation later on, CTD and the Intelligence Bureau arrested the facilitator of the blast – Mohsin Khalid.

The verdict has been announced after seven months.

The shrine has long been home to colourful Sufi festivals and a prime destination for the country’s myriad Muslim sects, making it a soft target for militant attacks.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
data darbar Lahore
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Data Darbar, ATC, lahore, shrine, court, anti-terrorism court, death sentence, life imprisonment
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
General Bajwa's tenure as army chief extended for six months
General Bajwa’s tenure as army chief extended for six months
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.