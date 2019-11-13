Dadu residents worry about rising number of dog bite cases

Dog bites cases are on the rise in Dadu.

Over 30 cases are being reported daily from various hospitals in the district, but the government isn’t ready to take action, say doctors.

Around seven stray dogs are reportedly present inside the Civil hospital itself.

“There are thousands of stray dogs everywhere in Dadu. Even Civil hospital has them. But no campaign has been run and no one is taking notice of the problem,” said one resident.

The hospital management says several requests have been sent to the district administration and municipal authorities, but no inquiry has been carried out.

Civil surgeon Dr Abdul Hameed Mirani said at least four to five requests have been sent with no result in sight about the problem of rabid dogs.

