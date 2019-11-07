Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Polling begins to elect new MPA from Dadu’s PS-86

3 hours ago
Polling begins to elect new MPA from Dadu’s PS-86

Polling began at 8am on Thursday morning to elect a new Sindh Assembly representative from Dadu.

The Election Commission set up 158 polling stations in PS-86 for the more than 199,000 people who will be casting their votes. Police presence in the area has been increased for the election.

The PS-86 seat was left vacant after the previous MPA, the PPP’s Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani, passed away on September 13.

The main contest is between the PPP’s Salahuddin Jilani and the PTI’s Imdad Leghari.

Polling will continue till 5pm.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
dadu elections
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
74 killed as train catches fire near Rahim Yar Khan
Today’s outlook: Azadi March heads to Islamabad, Maryam to court
Today’s outlook: Azadi March heads to Islamabad, Maryam to court
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.