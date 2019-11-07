Polling begins to elect new MPA from Dadu’s PS-86

Polling began at 8am on Thursday morning to elect a new Sindh Assembly representative from Dadu.

The Election Commission set up 158 polling stations in PS-86 for the more than 199,000 people who will be casting their votes. Police presence in the area has been increased for the election.

The PS-86 seat was left vacant after the previous MPA, the PPP’s Syed Ghulam Shah Jilani, passed away on September 13.

The main contest is between the PPP’s Salahuddin Jilani and the PTI’s Imdad Leghari.

Polling will continue till 5pm.

