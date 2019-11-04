Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Cyclone Maha poses no threat to Karachi: Met

37 mins ago
Pic28-043 KARACHI: Oct28- A young child stands in sea water as entered at Ibrahim Haideri area as after rising sea level due to cyclone Kyarr is starting to cause havoc in Karachi and its coastal belt as the water level has entered many areas of the city. Nearly close to 185 houses have been affected and more than 500 people have been evacuated so far. The water had started entering Ibrahim Hyderi locality of the city on Sunday night in provincial capital. ONLINE PHOTO by Sabir Mazhar

Cyclone Maha poses no threat to Pakistan’s coastal areas, including Karachi, said Chief Meteorologist Sardar Sarfaraz. 

He said that the cyclone is expected to bring high tides on Karachi’s coasts on November 6.

It is currently 770 kilometres away from Karachi and is expected to move towards Gujarat in India, he told SAMAA TV.

The tropical cyclone has intensified and is moving northwestward with a wind speed of 160 to 180 kilometres per hour.

On October 29, the cyclonic storm Kyarr hit the coastal areas of Sindh and Balochistan. Water entered inside homes in Hub, while Goth Abdullah and Gadani’s causeway was flooded.

Local Government Minister Saeed Ghani visited the areas affected by the storm and assured people that they will be taken care of. Such cyclonic activities cannot be controlled but the residents of the affected areas will be shifted to safe places, he promised.

Karachi’s Golf Club and Boat Club were also partially flooded because of the cyclone.

