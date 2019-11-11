Cyclone Bulbul death toll rises to 24 in Bangladesh, India

Twenty four died and more than two million others spent a night huddled in storm shelters as Cyclone Bulbul barrelled into the coasts of India and Bangladesh with fierce gales and torrential rains, officials said.

Bangladesh carried out one of its biggest-ever evacuation drives, moving some 2.1 million people to cyclone shelters specially built to minimise casualties from such storms, which can claim thousands of lives, Al Jazeera reported.

Ten people were killed in India’s West Bengal state, the Press Trust of India reported, including two after uprooted trees fell on their homes and another after being struck by falling branches in Kolkata.

Two others died in nearby Odisha state, PTI reported.

In Bangladesh, eight people were killed — five by falling trees — and at least 20 people were injured.

Five others remain missing after a fishing trawler sank in squally weather near Bangladesh’s southern island of Bhola, district administrator Masud Alam Siddiqui told AFP news agency.

Bangladesh’s junior minister for disaster management, Enamur Rahman, told AFP Bulbul left a trail of destruction, damaging some 10,000 homes of mud, tin and bamboo and 200,000 hectares (494,000 acres) of crops.

