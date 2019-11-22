Friday, November 22, 2019  | 24 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

CTD arrests two MQM-London ‘killers’ in Karachi

44 mins ago
CTD arrests two MQM-London ‘killers’ in Karachi

The Counter-Terrorism Department arrested on Friday two suspected target killers belonging to the London chapter of Muttahida Qaumi Movement, officials said.

The suspects were arrested during a raid near the Nagan Chowrangi area, a senior CTD official said at a press conference. They were identified as Mohammad Jan and Asadullah Khan.

The CTD official said the arrested hitmen had confessed to murdering six people and dumping their bodies.

He said the suspects opened fire on political rallies and set several vehicles ablaze in Karachi on May 12, 2007.

They were said to be close companions of former MQM office-bearer Hammad Siddiqui.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi MQM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
MQM, Karachi, London, Target Killers
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.