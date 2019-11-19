Court reserves verdict on treason case against Pervez Musharraf 

A special court has reserved its verdict in the treason case against former president Pervez Musharraf. The verdict will be announced on November 28.

Musharraf was indicted in the case in March 2014 for suspending the Constitution in 2007. In 2016, he left to seek medical treatment in Dubai and hasn’t returned since.

On Tuesday, Justice Waqar Ahmed Seth asked where Musharraf’s lawyer was. We have given him three chances to present his arguments already, the judge remarked.

The registrar told the court that the defence lawyer has gone to perform Umrah after recovering from dengue. The lawyer has been given till November 26 to submit his written arguments.

On October 24, the Ministry of Interior has de-notified the prosecution, constitutional teams, and the research assistant working on the high treason case against Musharraf. The notification said that the step has been taken under Section 4-A of the Central Law Officers Ordinance, 1970, which deals with appointments made by the president. It says that the services of the teams have been “disengaged”.

The bench asked if court was consulted before taking the step.

Deputy Attorney General Sajid Bhatti said that Advocate Akram Sheikh had formed the prosecution team, and when he resigned the team was removed.

