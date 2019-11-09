Court rejects Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea

An anti-narcotics court rejected on Saturday PML-N leader Rana Sanaullah’s bail plea in the drugs case against him.

He filed a fresh bail plea on November 6, citing footage submitted by the Lahore Safe City Authority that contradicted the prosecution’s argument.

But the court said that in order to file a new bail petition, he should have new grounds. He had already made the objection that the Lahore Safe City footage contradicted the prosecution’s argument.

Both respondents, Sanaullah and the ANF, had been issued notices for Saturday. After they completed their arguments, the court reserved its verdict and then rejected his plea.

Sanaullah’s lawyer said that his client is ready to surrender his passport. Put his name on the ECL but give him bail, he asked the court.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.