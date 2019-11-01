Court orders defined job roles for transgender people

The Ministry of Human Rights, during a case hearing on Friday, said that they have started working on defining job roles for transgender persons.

Human rights activist and lawyer Tariq Mansoor had filed a case against the government on the failure to implement laws under the Transgender Persons Act.

“Although a law was passed in 2018, nothing is being done for the transgender community,” Mansoor said. “Even their job roles are not defined yet.”

The Transgender Persons Act was passed in 2018. According to the law, the government ensures transgender persons the right to enter into any lawful profession or occupation, and to conduct any lawful trade or business.

During the case’s hearing in the Sindh High Court, Justice Muhammad Ali Azhar said that transgender persons can’t be provided employment opportunities unless job roles are defined for them. “You want to stop them from begging, but what about their livelihood?” he added.

Officials of the Ministry of Human Rights said that they have formed a committee which will work on the development of job roles.

The court concluded that laws are not useful when they’re made, but when they’re implemented.

Earlier this month, during a cabinet meeting, the Sindh government decided that it will reserve a 0.5% quota of jobs for transgender persons in all departments.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.