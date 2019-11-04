Monday, November 4, 2019  | 6 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Court extends Khursheed Shah’s remand till November 9

42 mins ago
Court extends Khursheed Shah’s remand till November 9

An accountability court in Sukkur has extended the physical remand of PPP leader Khursheed Shah by five more days in a corruption case.

He will be in NAB’s custody till November 9.

Shah was arrested on September 18 on the charges of owning more assets than his known sources of income and constructing commercial buildings on amenity plots.

On October 16, the Sindh High Court extended the interim bail of Shah’s family members and aides till November 15. His family members include Shah’s two wives, son-in-law, sons, close associates and 16 other people.

Related: NAB arrests Khursheed Shah’s close associate from Rohri

A close associate of Shah from Rohri was arrested by NAB on September 29. A team of NAB officials arrested Shah’s associate, Zabardast Khan Mahar, during a raid on his residence in Rohri’s Ali Wahan area. Officials also seized documents found in Mahar’s vehicle, which was parked at his bungalow.

According to NAB, Mahar is accused of corruption worth Rs1 billion in subsidies given by the government on wheat, while his ice factory is also established on government land.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
khursheed shah NAB
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Khursheed Shah, NAB, national accountability bureau, PPP, Pakistan Peoples Party, Sindh High Court
 
MOST READ
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Azadi March: JUI-F protesters march towards Lahore on Day 3
Watch: Karachi's DHA Golf Club submerged
Watch: Karachi’s DHA Golf Club submerged
This isn't a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
This isn’t a dharna: Fazl on Azadi March Day 4
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
Internet back up after fault in submarine cables disrupted services
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.