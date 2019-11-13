Court asks why Rawalpindi metro bus hasn’t been functioning 

The metro bus service in Rawalpindi and Islamabad has been suspended since Azaadi March protesters entered the federal capital on October 31. It has been two weeks and the service hasn’t been restored yet.

A man, Muhammad Salah, filed a case in the Rawalpindi bench of the Lahore High Court. He said that the service should be restored now as regular traffic in both cities has resumed. Vehicles have been using Rawalpindi’s Murree Road to travel to Islamabad.

A government official told the court that the bus service was shut down because of the JUI-F’s anti-government protest.

Justice Mirza Viqas Rauf asked why the bus service hasn’t been resumed.

The court has summoned a report from the administration and other respondents in the case. The case has been adjourned till November 20.

