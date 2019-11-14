Closure of highways unnecessary step by JUI-F: Balochistan home minister

Balochistan Home Minister Ziaullah Langove said on Thursday that the closure highways was an unnecessary step taken by the Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl.

In his statement issued to the media, Langove said that people needed to be more careful and vigilant of conspiracies than they ever did.

He said blocking highways was “extremely dangerous for peace and security of the country”. The minister said that people should not waste their energies on realizing a “foolish idea”.

“This would not only spread chaos in the country, but it will also cripple the daily life,” he said.

Langove said efforts were being made to achieve political goals by using different issues. He said blocking the roads was not a solution to public problems.

“People need employment, prosperity and security which they are being provided by the incumbent government,” the minister said.

He called for utilization of all energies and resources for public welfare.