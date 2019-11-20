Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan’s justice system

Prime Minister Imran Khan himself allowed Nawaz Sharif to go abroad for treatment. The Lahore High Court only decided the modalities, says Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khosa.

His remarks come in response to the premier’s recent speech in which he requested the chief justice to reform the law system so that there is no difference for the rich and poor.

Justice Khosa, while addressing an event on Wednesday, remarked that he won’t comment on the case mentioned by the PM because it is still being heard in court.

The PM spoke about the powerful and the weak. Don’t taunt us on power. “Only the law is powerful in front of us,” he remarked. No institution is perfect but if someone is working this hard, then you should encourage that person.

“We convicted one sitting PM, and disqualified another one,” the top judge said, adding that a verdict in a case against a former army chief will be given soon.

The judge remarked that the justice system has improved a lot. “We are not entertaining adjournment cases anymore.” People don’t compare the current system to the judiciary in 2009. We are free now and giving verdicts independently, he added.

People should be very cautious before they criticize the judges as they work day and night to ensure the rule of law.

He quoted the example of a murder case that was disposed of in three months. The case was taken up the Quetta registry.

In three months, the investigation was completed, and a trial court sentenced the suspect. He filed an appeal in a high court and it was then taken up the Supreme Court, the justice remarked.

