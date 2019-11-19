Case registered against three Mandi Bahauddin men for raping 12-year-old

Three men raped a 12-year-old boy and filmed it in Mandi Bahauddin, police said on Tuesday.

Police registered a case against the three suspects. They are, however, not in police custody.

The incident took place within the limits of the Pahrianwali police station.

The law enforcers said the men forced the child to come with them at gunpoint. One of the men then raped the child, while another filmed it. The video was then uploaded on social media so it could ‘go viral’.

Pahrianwali police has opened an investigation into the case. Raids are being conducted to find the culprits, police said.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.