Thursday, November 28, 2019  | 30 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded

1 hour ago
Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded

The police impounded on Thursday the car of the woman who misbehaved with a traffic police officer in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

She had threatened the officer after he had stopped her for jumping a traffic light.

The police raided her house in DHA Phase-VIII and impounded her White Toyota Corolla. According to the police, the woman was not at home during the raid.

“We are searching for her using our location tracker,” said an investigating officer. “Her latest locations were Malir and District Central.”

A video posted on Twitter by multiple users on November 26 showed that she was stopped by an on duty traffic police officer for jumping a traffic signal on DHA’s Khayaban-e-Shahbaz. The video seemed to have been filmed by the traffic official himself.

In the video, the woman, instead of admitting her mistake started verbally abusing and threatening the traffic police officer for daring to confront her. The woman was also driving without a licence.

The police have registered a case against her at the Darakhshan Police Station on behalf of Sub Inspector Nawaz Siyal.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
dha Karachi Police
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Karachi, police, traffic police, raid, Malir, District Central, DHA, Phase VIII
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
'Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief'
‘Article 255 has nothing to do with army chief’
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop booked in FIR
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.