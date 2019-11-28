Car of woman who threatened Karachi traffic cop impounded

The police impounded on Thursday the car of the woman who misbehaved with a traffic police officer in Karachi’s Defence Housing Authority (DHA).

She had threatened the officer after he had stopped her for jumping a traffic light.

The police raided her house in DHA Phase-VIII and impounded her White Toyota Corolla. According to the police, the woman was not at home during the raid.

“We are searching for her using our location tracker,” said an investigating officer. “Her latest locations were Malir and District Central.”

A video posted on Twitter by multiple users on November 26 showed that she was stopped by an on duty traffic police officer for jumping a traffic signal on DHA’s Khayaban-e-Shahbaz. The video seemed to have been filmed by the traffic official himself.

In the video, the woman, instead of admitting her mistake started verbally abusing and threatening the traffic police officer for daring to confront her. The woman was also driving without a licence.

The police have registered a case against her at the Darakhshan Police Station on behalf of Sub Inspector Nawaz Siyal.

