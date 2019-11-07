Can’t accept opposition’s ‘unjust’ demands, says Khattak

Defence Minister Pervez Khattak said on Thursday that they could not accept “unjust” demands of opposition parties.

Khattak, who heads the government’s negotiations team, said so while speaking to the media after meeting the opposition’s Rahbar Committee.

Opposition parties seek Prime Minister Imran Khan’s resignation and a snap election in the country among other demands. However, the JUI-F alone has been staging a protest sit-in in Islamabad.

Though the JUI-F has moral support of other opposition parties, but two major parties — the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and Pakistan Peoples Party — have so far maintained a safe distance from the Islamabad sit-in.

Khattak said the deadlock between the two sides was on demands for the prime minister’s resignation and fresh polls.

“We told them to first prove election rigging as per the procedure mentioned in the constitution,” the minister said. “There is no hurdle in the way of an in-house change.”

He said the state institutions had rendered many sacrifices and the country could not afford to have any unrest at present.

On the other hand, opposition parties decided Thursday to further mount pressure on the government.

Akram Durrani, the head of Rahbar Committee, said now they would give a “surprise” by making some major decisions.

He told reporters that all opposition parties agreed on continuing the protest in Islamabad as long as their demands are not met.

“The Azadi March will head in a new direction after two days,” Durrani added.