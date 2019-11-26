By-election for vacant Senate seat underway in Peshawar

The polling for the vacant Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have begun on Tuesday at the provincial assembly’s building in Peshawar.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Zeeshan Khanzada and Farzand Ali Khan from the Pakistan People’s Party are vying for the seat.

Zeeshan Khanzada — son of PPP’s former senator Khanzada Khan who recently vacated the seat in question — has been given a PTI ticket for the Senate election after joining the party.

The by-elections began at 9am and more than 145 lawmakers will exercise their right to vote for the general election of the Senate seat.

PTI’s Khanzada is expected to win as he has the support of 98 out of the 145 members of the chamber.

“Winning and losing is in the hands of God,” said Zeeshan Khanzada. “But we are adamant on winning.”

PPP supporters said that although their chances of winning are low, that won’t stop them from putting up a tough fight.

The election will continue till 4pm without any break.