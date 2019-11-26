Tuesday, November 26, 2019  | 28 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

By-election for vacant Senate seat underway in Peshawar

57 mins ago
By-election for vacant Senate seat underway in Peshawar

The polling for the vacant Senate seat from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa have begun on Tuesday at the provincial assembly’s building in Peshawar.

Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf candidate Zeeshan Khanzada and Farzand Ali Khan from the Pakistan People’s Party are vying for the seat.

Zeeshan Khanzada — son of PPP’s former senator Khanzada Khan who recently vacated the seat in question — has been given a PTI ticket for the Senate election after joining the party.

The by-elections began at 9am and more than 145 lawmakers will exercise their right to vote for the general election of the Senate seat.

PTI’s Khanzada is expected to win as he has the support of 98 out of the 145 members of the chamber.

“Winning and losing is in the hands of God,” said Zeeshan Khanzada. “But we are adamant on winning.”

PPP supporters said that although their chances of winning are low, that won’t stop them from putting up a tough fight.

The election will continue till 4pm without any break.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Peshawar Senate election
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Senate, elections, KP, Peshawar, PTI, PPP
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.