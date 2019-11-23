Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Burst water pipeline in Karachi’s Liaquatabad damages road

4 mins ago
The road has been closed for the public

A road near Karachi’s Liaquatbad suffered major damage on Saturday after a water pipeline in the area burst. The damage worsened when a truck got stuck on the road.

The road has now been closed for public use.

“It has been a week since the pipeline burst,” said a resident of the area. “Officials of the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board never got it repaired.”

According to the truck driver, he was driving a truck full of gravel to Saddar when it got stuck on the road.

“We had called for a crane, but it wasn’t equipped enough to pull the truck,” said a traffic police officer. “We have called for another one.

The water board teams come and leave but never properly repair the pipelines.”

The traffic police officer added that the road has been blocked for the public, which is affecting the traffic in nearby areas.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Karachi water pipeline
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
road, Liaquatabad, Karachi, water pipeline, Karachi Water and Sewerage Board, truck, Saddar
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Accused land grabber Adam Jokhio hospitalised in Karachi
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.