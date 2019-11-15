Brother kills 13-year-old sister in Jhang: police

A 25-year-old man killed his 13-year-old sister in Jhang, police said Friday.

“He is not mentally fit,” their father told SAMAA TV. He added that his son was admitted to a hospital twice.

According to their father, the man had gone to pick his sister from tuition centre and killed her on their way back home.

Police registered an FIR after a resident of the area caught the 25-year-old suspect.

“We have recovered the murder weapon,” a police official told reporters. “Further investigation is underway.”

