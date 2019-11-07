Thursday, November 7, 2019  | 9 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Bring us prime minister’s resignation: JUI-F chief to govt negotiators

47 mins ago
Bring us prime minister’s resignation: JUI-F chief to govt negotiators

Photo: Online

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, has again told the government’s negotiators to bring him the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad on Monday, Fazl said that the government’s negotiators don’t have to come to him because he said it is a meaningless exercise.

“Come to us with the resignation,” Fazl said. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, one of the negotiators, had met Fazl on Thursday.

“There are proposals for alternatives to the PM’s resignation and [we] will soon give an outcome on them,” Elahi said after a meeting with the JUI-F leader. “We are hopeful and things are moving towards improvement.”

A government team led by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak has also been holding talks with the opposition’s Rahbar Committee. But the two sides haven’t reached any agreement.

The JUI-F chief has also rejected the government’s offer to form a commission to investigate the allegations of rigging in the 2018 general elections.

“It is said that a national commission be formed to probe the allegations of rigging in the election,” Fazl told his supporters. “The whole nation witnessed the theft.”

The JUI-F chief said that the “unlawful” government should be made to leave. “Which power is it that brought it [the government] to power?” he asked.

Commenting on the ISPR DG’s recent statement, Fazl said that he welcomes his statement.

“I welcome the statement of ISPR DG in which he said that the army is an impartial institution and it wants to remain impartial,” the JUI-F chief said.

“May Allah bless you with steadfastness,” he added.

In his televised comments, the ISPR DG said that the army is an impartial institution and it has nothing to do with politics.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Azadi March fazlur rehman
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
VIDEO
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
Rabi Pirzada files complaint with FIA over video leak
You can now apply for Karachi's four new housing projects
You can now apply for Karachi’s four new housing projects
Two people die after falling off Islamabad's Khanna Pull
Two people die after falling off Islamabad’s Khanna Pull
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
Fazl gives institutions two days to stop backing government
The reality of the JUI-F's Azadi March, in pictures
The reality of the JUI-F’s Azadi March, in pictures
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.