Bring us prime minister’s resignation: JUI-F chief to govt negotiators

Maulana Fazlur Rehman, the chief of his own faction of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam, has again told the government’s negotiators to bring him the resignation of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Addressing the participants of the Azadi March in Islamabad on Monday, Fazl said that the government’s negotiators don’t have to come to him because he said it is a meaningless exercise.

“Come to us with the resignation,” Fazl said. Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi, one of the negotiators, had met Fazl on Thursday.

“There are proposals for alternatives to the PM’s resignation and [we] will soon give an outcome on them,” Elahi said after a meeting with the JUI-F leader. “We are hopeful and things are moving towards improvement.”

A government team led by Defence Minister Pervaiz Khattak has also been holding talks with the opposition’s Rahbar Committee. But the two sides haven’t reached any agreement.

The JUI-F chief has also rejected the government’s offer to form a commission to investigate the allegations of rigging in the 2018 general elections.

“It is said that a national commission be formed to probe the allegations of rigging in the election,” Fazl told his supporters. “The whole nation witnessed the theft.”

The JUI-F chief said that the “unlawful” government should be made to leave. “Which power is it that brought it [the government] to power?” he asked.

Commenting on the ISPR DG’s recent statement, Fazl said that he welcomes his statement.

“I welcome the statement of ISPR DG in which he said that the army is an impartial institution and it wants to remain impartial,” the JUI-F chief said.

“May Allah bless you with steadfastness,” he added.

In his televised comments, the ISPR DG said that the army is an impartial institution and it has nothing to do with politics.