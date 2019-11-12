Body of abducted seven-year-old found in Faisalabad drain

The body of a seven-year-old boy, who was kidnapped two days ago, was found packed in a sack near a drain in Faisalabad.

A case was registered at the Saddar police station went he went missing.

Residents of the area blocked the road outside the Saddar police station on Tuesday in protest for several hours.

Police says the culprit will be arrested “soon”. The law enforcers said a clear picture of what happened will come forward after the post-mortem.

The child’s sister said she will never forgive her brother’s murderers.

The body has been shifted to Allied Hospital for a post-mortem.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.