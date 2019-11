The protest was held on the city’s Metro Bus Service Road.

They said that the government should fulfill the promises it made to them so that they could earn a livelihood for themselves.

Employees working on a contractual basis should be made permanent, said one of the protesters.

People with disabilities have been protesting time and again since 2014. They want the government to pay greater attention to labour with special needs.

The metro bus service was delayed by three hours because of the protest. Many commuters even complained about this.

