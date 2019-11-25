Monday, November 25, 2019  | 27 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Bilawal to attend Fazl’s APC on Tuesday

25 mins ago
Photo: Online

PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will be attending Fazlur Rehman’s all parties’ conference.

He accepted the JUI-F chief’s invitation for the APC, which has been called on Tuesday.

PPP spokesperson Mustafa Nawaz Khokar said that Bilawal will attend the event himself. Bilawal did not attend the last meeting called by Fazl and instead sent senior party leaders to attend in his stead.

The PPP delegation that will attend with him will include senior party leaders.

Bilawal is expected to brief the opposition parties of his party’s policy during the APC.

The meeting was called by Fazl to discuss the next stage of his anti-government protests.

