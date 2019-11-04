Bilawal lashes out at government for ‘targeting’ opposition members 

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari continued his tirade of attacks against the PTI government while addressing a PPP rally in Och Sharif on Monday. He said that all members of the opposition parties have been arrested.

Nawaz Sharif was arrested first, then his daughter Maryam Nawaz. Even former president Asif Ali Zardari is behind bars even though he hasn’t been convicted in a single case. “They aren’t even providing him [Zardari] proper medical treatment,” he said.

The PTI government has completed a year and all Pakistanis now agree that Prime Minister Imran Khan wasn’t elected, but selected. “He is just a puppet.”

We all know how the 2018 General Election was rigged. “Your votes were stolen under the guise of the night sky. The polling agents were kicked out of the stations,” he added.

The government is trying to suppress the nation’s voice. They are even trying to turn media into “selected” media so that journalists are not able to talk about the problems of the people. “It is okay for the media to air videos of Raw agent Kulbhushan Jadhav, an India pilot and terrorists but the same TV channels have been barred from showing interviews of Zardari, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman.” This is selected media, Bilawal said.

NAB and economy cannot work together, the PPP scion remarked. The business community also says this every time it meets the army chief. This government has treated the white-collar class as thieves. “NAB and FBR are being used to target people,” Bilawal added.

