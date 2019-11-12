Tuesday, November 12, 2019  | 14 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Local

Beauty of Thar’s Karoonjhar mountains marred by illegal cutting, crushing

39 mins ago
The beautiful Karoonjhar Jabal in Tharparkar district stretches over 19 kilometres and has a height of 305 metres. However, the beauty of the mountain range is being affected by illegal crushing and cutting of rocks.

The mountain range is rich with granite. The illegal cutting of its rocks has started threatening the very existence of the Karoonjhar Jabal.

Several hundred tonnes of granite is being reportedly obtained and transported from Karoonjhar mountains to different cities on a daily basis.

The district administration and the police seem to be helpless with regard to restraining this illegal activity.

The continuous cutting and crushing of these mountains is not only affecting the beauty of the landscape, but it has also given rise to fears of landslides.

These possible landslides may endanger the lives of locals. People have started campaigning on the social media for the preservation of Karoonjhar Jabal.

The residents of Tharparkar have also appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to order an end to this illegal activity and measures for their safety.

