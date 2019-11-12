Balochistan university students to admin: Uniforms won’t curb harassment

Students have criticised the management of the University of Balochistan after it made it compulsory for them to wear uniforms on campus as a measure to curb harassment on campus.

The university announced in a notice on November 11 that from next year onwards no student will be allowed to enter university premises without the uniform. The decision was taken in light of the recent harassment cases against the varsity’s staff and administration.

Students of the university, however, disapproved of the decision claiming that it will give rise to other problems.

“Till college, wearing uniforms was fine,” said a student of the university. “But in universities, it does not look appropriate.”

Another student said that masters and PhD degree holders coming to the varsity in uniforms will look unprofessional. Along with uniforms, concrete action to put an end to the cases of harassment should also be taken, he added.

The Balochistan High Court chief justice had instructed the university administration to make uniforms compulsory for students.

The varsity has been receiving widespread criticism after students claimed that CCTV footage was being used by its admin to harass and blackmail them.

Members of its academic staff even revealed that secret cameras were placed inside switchboards and keyboards to monitor the student’s activities.

Many female students have claimed that the administration was using their videos to blackmail them and asking for sexual favours in return.

Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, the former vice-chancellor of the university, has even stepped down from his post until the Federal Investigation Agency completes its inquiry in the case.