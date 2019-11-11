Monday, November 11, 2019  | 13 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
HOME > Education

Balochistan University makes uniforms compulsory for students to ‘fight’ harassment

42 mins ago
Photo: Online

The University of Balochistan has made it compulsory for students to wear uniforms on campus as the varsity grapples with a host of harassment accusations against its staff and administration.

Bachelors and Masters students will be required the don uniforms. Men will wear a white shirt, black pants and a tie with the university logo, while the women will be required to wear a grey kameez with a white shalwar and dupatta.

The notification issued by the university registrar says that the uniform can only be purchased from Mothercare on Quetta’s Jinnah Road.

The uniform will be enforced on March 1, 2020 after which “no student will be allowed to enter the university” without it, the notification reads.

The Balochistan High Court chief justice had instructed the university administration to make uniforms compulsory for students.

The University of Balochistan has been receiving widespread criticism after students claimed that CCTV footage was being used by its admin to harass and blackmail them.

Members of its academic staff even revealed that secret cameras were placed inside switchboards and keyboards to monitor the student’s activities.

Many female students have claimed that the administration was using their videos to blackmail them and asking for sexual favours in return.

Prof Dr Javed Iqbal, the former vice-chancellor of the university, has even stepped down from his post until the Federal Investigation Agency completes its inquiry in the case.

harassment University of Balochistan
 
The University of Balochistan, Harassment, Quetta, uniforms, Balochistan High Court
 
