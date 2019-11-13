Wednesday, November 13, 2019  | 15 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Balochistan may soon be getting anti-harassment cells

2 hours ago
Balochistan Chief Minister Jam Mir Kamal Khan has directed the CM Secretariat, divisional commissioner and deputy commissioner offices to establish anti-harassment cells on a priority basis.

According to a government issued notification, the cells will cater to women’s complaints about harassment. It will also work to put an end to such cases and take those responsible to task.

The cells will have contact numbers which will be advertised so people can file their complaints, the notification added.

The University of Balochistan has been receiving widespread criticism after students claimed that CCTV footage was being used by its admin to harass and blackmail them.

Members of its academic staff even revealed that secret cameras were placed inside switchboards and keyboards to monitor the student’s activities.

Many female students have claimed that the administration was using their videos to blackmail them and asking for sexual favours in return.

