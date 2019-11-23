Saturday, November 23, 2019  | 25 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Bahwalpur records 3,700 dog bite cases this year

33 mins ago
Bahwalpur records 3,700 dog bite cases this year

More than 3,700 cases of dog bites were recorded in Bahawalpur this year, according to Dr Amir Bukhari, director of the emergency department at Victoria Hospital.

“Every day, almost 10 people are brought to the hospital who are bitten by stray dogs,” he said. “To treat these cases we follow two regimes at the hospital.

In one regime four injections are administered and in the second one five injections are administered to the patient.”

The doctor added that most of these cases come from rural areas.

Dog bite cases have been on the rise in different cities. In Sindh, more than 100,000 cases have been reported this year.

A campaign to vaccinate stray by the government and the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation has also started in the province. The campaign aims to protect people from diseases that are spread because of dog bites. It started in areas with the highest number of complaints.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Bahawalpur dog bites
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Bahawalpur, dogs, dig bites, vaccines, Sindh, Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation, campaigns, Victoria Hospital
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
The leather jacket clad woman demanding student rights
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Man murders neighbours for using his WiFi without permission
Military takeover was 'of course unconstitutional': Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Military takeover was ‘of course unconstitutional’: Musharraf’s ex-chief of staff
Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan's justice system
Chief justice takes on PM’s comments on Pakistan’s justice system
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.