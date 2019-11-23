Bahwalpur records 3,700 dog bite cases this year

More than 3,700 cases of dog bites were recorded in Bahawalpur this year, according to Dr Amir Bukhari, director of the emergency department at Victoria Hospital.

“Every day, almost 10 people are brought to the hospital who are bitten by stray dogs,” he said. “To treat these cases we follow two regimes at the hospital.

In one regime four injections are administered and in the second one five injections are administered to the patient.”

The doctor added that most of these cases come from rural areas.

Dog bite cases have been on the rise in different cities. In Sindh, more than 100,000 cases have been reported this year.

A campaign to vaccinate stray by the government and the Ayesha Chundrigar Foundation has also started in the province. The campaign aims to protect people from diseases that are spread because of dog bites. It started in areas with the highest number of complaints.