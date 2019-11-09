Babri Masjid verdict fails to uphold demands of justice: FO

Pakistan says the Indian Supreme Court’s verdict in the historic Babri Masjid case has, once again, failed to uphold the demands of justice.

The Indian Supreme Court ruled on Saturday that Hindus will be able to construct a temple on a disputed plot of land in Ayodhya. The verdict was announced by a five-judge bench, headed by the chief justice of India, Ranjan Gogoi.

A trust will be set up by the Centre to construct the temple. Muslims will be given five acres of land in Ayodhya to construct a mosque.

They ruled that it is an undisputed faith of Hindus that Lord Ram was born under one of the domes. The court should not interfere in faith, it has said.

In a statement issued after the verdict, the Pakistan Foreign Office said that it is “unable to protect the interests of India’s minorities”.

“This decision has shredded the veneer of so-called secularism of India by making clear that minorities in India are no longer safe; they have to fear for their beliefs and for their places of worship,” the statement read, adding that a process of re-writing history is underway in India to recast it in the image of a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ in pursuance of the Hindutva ideology.

Pakistan’s FO said that the rising tide of “extremist ideology in India, based on the belief of Hindu supremacy and exclusion,” is a threat to regional peace and stability.

It asked that the Indian government ensure the protection of Muslims, their lives, rights and properties.

“The international community, the United Nations and other human rights organisations in particular should play their role by restraining India from its pursuit of an extremist ideology and to ensure equal rights and protection of the minorities in India,” the FO statement concluded.

