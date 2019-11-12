JUI-F’s ‘Plan B’ against government to take effect Wednesday: Fazl

The Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s “Plan B” against the government will come into effect from tomorrow, party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman told his supporters in Islamabad Tuesday.

“We are going towards Plan B,” Fazl said, telling his supporters that details of the plan will be shared with them by their provincial leaders Wednesday.

“You are to stay here till you are told to go towards Plan B,” he said.

Fazl, who has been sitting in Islamabad along with thousands of his supporters since October 31, asked his workers to fully participate in the plan.

“We won’t go to our homes, cities or villages,” the JUI-F leader said. “Those who are sitting at homes should also come out and participate in Plan B.”

According to sources within the JUI-F, the party plans to block various roads and highways in the country. It will also call for shutter-down strikes to pressurize the government, they added.

Criticizing the government, Fazl said that its narrative had been defeated. He said that no one could help Prime Minister Imran Khan stay in power.

“This movement had ended their writ,” the JUI-F leader said. “Our movement didn’t start from October 27. It started from September 5 when we held our first million march in Karachi.”

Fazl claimed the Azadi March had helped traders, doctors, lawyers and journalists.

He held the incumbent government responsible for prevailing economic crisis in the country and said that inflation had made people’s lives miserable.

“Poor mothers are compelled to sell their children,” the JUI-F leader said, adding that the advisor to PM on finance didn’t even know the price of tomatoes.

“This illegitimate government was an attack on democracy and the constitution,” he said. “The Azadi March protected the constitution.

“We have conveyed a clear message that no one can harm Pakistan’s constitution,” the JUI-F leader added.