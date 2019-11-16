Azadi March protests limited to 12 hours for commuter ‘convenience’

The JUI-F’s Azadi March protests now have a time limit. They will only be held between 8am and 8pm every day.

This is because party chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman says he does not want to inconvenience commuters. In a statement issued by the JUI-F, Fazl says he has seen that commuters are being greatly inconvenienced so he has directed his party’s provincial sector heads to wrap up the protests by 8pm every night.

The roads will be clear for traffic at 8pm, he said in the statement. Following the late night announcement, Maulana Rahid Mehmood Soomro, the JUI-F secretary-general for Sindh, ordered the protest pickets at five points in Sindh to be packed up.

However, rush hour is generally from 8am to 10am and 5pm to 7pm, so the protests would still be in place during the most inconvenient time of the day.

The statement comes a day after an FIR was registered against party leaders for holding a rally in Karachi, on Hub River Road. The leaders were charged with rioting and unlawful assembly, among other things.

These protests that erupted all over the country on November 14 are part of the JUI-F’s ‘Plan B’. After the Azadi March, which began from Karachi on October 27 and culminated in Islamabad, the JUI-F announced that it would be implementing Plan B because the government didn’t give into its demands. It wants Prime Minister Imran Khan to resign and new elections to be held.

The protests aim to block main roads and highways across the country.