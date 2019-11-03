Sunday, November 3, 2019  | 5 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Azadi March protesters using solar panels to charge mobile phones

38 mins ago
The participants of the JUI-F’s Azadi March came prepared for their Islamabad protest. They have been using solar panels and power banks to charge their mobile phones.

We have been using our mobile phones to post about our protest on social media, a protester said.

The government can impose as much restriction as it wants. We have the power of social media and we will use it our advantage, said another person.

A protester explained that they have been using power banks to charge smaller mobile phones. The panels have been helping us charge bigger phones, he said, adding that they are being used to provide electricity in some tents too.

The government has, however, banned cellular signals in the areas where the protest has been staged. The protesters walk almost four kilometres every day to post anything on social media.

The JUI-F workers and supporters have been staging a protest at Islamabad’s H-9 Ground near Peshawar Morr with the aim to topple the PTI government.

