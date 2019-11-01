Friday, November 1, 2019  | 3 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
Azadi March: Fazlur Rehman to address marchers after Friday prayers

2 mins ago
Azadi March: Fazlur Rehman to address marchers after Friday prayers

JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will address supporters after Friday prayers on the sixth day of his Azadi March. 

The marchers reached Islamabad Thursday but postponed their major rally due to a major train accident near Rahim Yar Khan that claimed 74 lives.

As of Friday morning, the marchers were at the H-9 ground.

Speaking to his supporters on Thursday night, he urged them to remain peaceful. If the government sticks to the agreement, so will we, he said. However, he has accused the government of violating the agreement they made.

On Friday, Maulana Ghafoor Haideri announced on stage that female journalists should not be stopped from covering the Azadi March. He said there is no ban on women participating in the rally and that women should be treated with respect at the venue. His announcement comes after two female journalists said they were stopped from covering the march.

