Azadi March: Government contacts Rahbar Committee on Day 7

A government committee has contacted opposition parties to discuss the future plan for the JUI-F’s Azadi March as it entered seventh day on Saturday.

Thousands of people marched alongside JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman as part of his movement to topple the PTI government. The journey started from Karachi and ended in Islamabad, with many people joining in from different cities.

A meeting of the Rahbar Committee will be held at its chairperson Akram Khan Durrani’s house at 3pm. Fazl is expected to attend it too.

Flag controversy

During the march, some protesters were seen holding the flag of the Afghan Taliban. Many people, including government officials, criticised this.

Usman Dar, who is the special assistant to PM on youth affairs, said on Twitter that Pakistan is on the verge of being blacklisted by the FATF. The marchers holding the Afghan Taliban’s flag shows that the JUI-F has been supporting them, he said. This even raises questions about the PPP and PML-N’s support for the march, he added.

Following the controversy, the march organisers made an announcement in which people have been barred from carrying any flags other than those of the opposition parties. The organisers said that the march is a joint venture of the opposition parties and they will not allow the participants to carry any other flags. If someone is found to be violating this, then his flag will be confiscated, they added.

Fazl calls for support

Fazl released a video Saturday morning in which he asked for more supporters to join him.

“I thank everyone for supporting,” he said. “You have made the country proud by raising your voice for what’s right.”

The people who couldn’t join us before, there is still time, Fazl remarked. “You can come now. We will welcome anyone who joins us,” he added.

Day 6 highlights

Rehman urged on Friday the state institutions to stop backing the incumbent government. Addressing participants of the joint opposition’s rally in Islamabad, Fazl said the marchers did not want a confrontation with the institutions, but they wanted them to be impartial. “We are giving you two days to stop backing the government,” he said, asking the institutions to remain impartial.

The JUI-F chief also gave Prime Minister Khan two days to tender his resignation. “After this, we will make our own decision. We will not wait for any more.” He expressed his readiness to have a dialogue with the institutions but said the government had to go.