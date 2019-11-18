Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
ATC sentences murderer of singer Samina Sindhu to life imprisonment

51 mins ago
An anti-terrorism court in Larkana sentenced on Monday the murderer of singer Samina Sindhu to life imprisonment.

Sindhu was shot dead in April 2018 for not dancing while singing in a ceremony in Larkana. The singer was pregnant at the time she was murdered.

A case was registered against three individuals on a complaint filed by Sindhu’s husband.

Tariq Jatoi, the man who fatally shot the singer, had been arrested the same day.

The ATC found Jatoi guilty of murder in the light of evidence and testimonies of witnesses. The court sentenced him to life imprisonment.

