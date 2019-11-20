‘Assassin’ claims to have been in contact with Farooq Sattar

A suspected target killer in Karachi police custody claims to have been in contact with former MQM leader Dr Farooq Sattar.

Yousaf alias Thelay Wala made this and other startling revelations to the police during interrogation. The police announced the details of the interrogation during a press conference on Wednesday.

He claimed that he was in contact with Sattar and used to meet him at former MQM headquarters Nine Zero. I used to kill people on the orders of the party’s leadership, he also claimed.

Yousaf said he met Sattar through MQM sector incharge Khalid Siddiqui and Nadeem Marble. Sattar used to make arrangements for me to stay at Nine Zero, he claimed.

He also told the police that he used to transport the bodies of his victims to burial sites on a thela (cart). I also worked at a private security company, he claimed.

Sattar has denied Yousaf’s claims and said he was never Nine Zero’s caretaker. Amir Khan and Anis Qaimkhani were incharge, he said. Khan is still with the MQM but Qaimkhani left the party and is now with the PSP.