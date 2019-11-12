Asif Ali Zardari won’t be seeking treatment in Karachi 

Former president Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently under treatment at Islamabad’s Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, wants to be treated in Karachi. He filed a petition in an accountability court in Islamabad to give him permission to do so. The court, however, dismissed his plea on Tuesday.

Judge Muhammad Azam Khan announced the reserved verdict.

The petition, which has been filed by Zardari’s lawyer Latif Khosa, says that Zardari will pay the cost of his own treatment. All his medical reports are in Karachi, Khosa told the court, adding that his client can be treated better there.

The NAB prosecutor opposed this and said that Zardari has access to all medical facilities in the city. “If they want the court to provide them with a bed, then we will submit a request to the government,” he said.

His remarks did not go down well with Khosa. “Zardari has never begged before anyone nor will he do so in future,” he said. This is your misconception that you will break Zardari. He will not travel abroad for treatment, he added. Nawaz Sharif is being sent abroad for treatment, he remarked, adding that we should at least be allowed to get treated by doctors of our own preference.

Zardari couldn’t appear in court because of his treatment, his lawyer said. Faryal Talpur, on the other hand, marked her attendance.

The PPP co-chairperson was arrested on June 10 after the Islamabad High Court rejected his bail, while his sister was taken into custody four days later. NAB is investigating the siblings for their alleged involvement in money laundering and Park Lane cases.

NAB’s claims that Zardari Group, a company owned by Zardari and his sister Faryal Talpur, received Rs30 million of Rs4.4 billion in suspicious transactions carried out through fake accounts in the money laundering case.

The Park Lane Estate, on the other hand, is a Karachi-based real estate firm. The anti-graft watchdog had initiated an inquiry against Zardari and his son, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, on charges that they illegally transferred forest land to the firm in collusion with some government officials. Bilawal was given a clean chit in the case on June 12.

Court proceedings

The court, on the other hand, extended the judicial remand of the PPP leaders till November 26.

Talpur has also been allowed to meet her brother at PIMS Hospital. She had filed a petition in court to be allowed to meet her brother.

She is expected to visit him later in the day.

