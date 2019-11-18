Monday, November 18, 2019  | 20 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Government

Asad Umar to return to cabinet as planning minister

2 hours ago
Asad Umar to return to cabinet as planning minister

The federal government has decided to appoint Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Asad Umar as the minister for planning and special initiative, PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday.

The PM’s aide made the announcement on Twitter. She said Khusro Bakhtiar would be made the petroleum minister.

“A notification will soon be issued in this regard,” Awan added.

Umar previously served as the finance minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet. He stepped down in April 2019 after he received a lot of criticism for the way he handled the country’s financial crisis.

On the other hand, Umar and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry met with senior party figure Jahangir Tareen on Monday.

They held a detailed discussion on the political situation and government affairs, according to PTI sources.

Tareen also felicitated Umar on his return to the federal cabinet.

With additional reporting from Abbas Shabbir. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
asad umar Firdous Ashiq Awan Khusro Bakhtiar
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Asad Umar, Khusro Bakhtiar, Firdous Ashiq Awan, federal cabinet, government
 
MOST READ
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
JUI-F's 'Plan B' against government to take effect Wednesday: Fazl
JUI-F’s ‘Plan B’ against government to take effect Wednesday: Fazl
JUI-F to block main highways as part of ‘Plan B’
JUI-F to block main highways as part of ‘Plan B’
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.