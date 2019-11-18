Asad Umar to return to cabinet as planning minister

The federal government has decided to appoint Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf lawmaker Asad Umar as the minister for planning and special initiative, PM’s aide on Information Firdous Ashiq Awan said Monday.

The PM’s aide made the announcement on Twitter. She said Khusro Bakhtiar would be made the petroleum minister.

“A notification will soon be issued in this regard,” Awan added.

Umar previously served as the finance minister in Prime Minister Imran Khan’s cabinet. He stepped down in April 2019 after he received a lot of criticism for the way he handled the country’s financial crisis.

On the other hand, Umar and Minister for Science and Technology Fawad Chaudhry met with senior party figure Jahangir Tareen on Monday.

They held a detailed discussion on the political situation and government affairs, according to PTI sources.

Tareen also felicitated Umar on his return to the federal cabinet.