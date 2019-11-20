Asad Umar: Price control is government’s next big challenge

Price control is going to be the government’s next big challenge, said Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar in his first interview after taking the charge on Tuesday.

“I do realise that the mechanism for controlling price isn’t what it should be,” he told SAMAA TV. “I stay in touch with Prime Minister Imran Khan and trust me that he has been focusing on bringing down the cost of different products.”

Umar said that the price of goods will start falling soon. Our economy has just started recovering, he said. We knew improvements will start showing in two years and it has been 15 months as PTI came into power and you are seeing the results now, he said.

He remarked that PTI’s manifesto and PM Khan’s mission are still the same. “We believe in following one path, we don’t have a Plan A or Plan B.”

On Karachi, he said that the city is being run by the city and Sindh governments. The provincial government, unfortunately, has taken all the power from the city government and they haven’t done anything for Karachi in the last 11 years, said Umar. “They haven’t treated Karachi the way they should’ve,” the federal minister added.

“I will personally speak to Sindh CM Murad Ali Shah. I don’t think we should engage in politics over development projects,” Umar remarked.

The Karachi Circular Railway is an amazing initiative but it hasn’t been completed because of so many reasons, he said. It is difficult to plan any project in Pakistan because at least 30 agencies have jurisdictions, he added.

Reacting to Umar’s crticism of the Sindh government, PPP’s Murtaza Wahab said that some politicians are more interested in making headlines and for that, they are even willing to make false allegations.

