Arrested MNAs won’t attend Thursday’s National Assembly session

2 hours ago
National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has decided to not issue the production orders for arrested members of Parliament. 

A session will be held today (Thursday) on the Azadi March issue.

Before the session, the speaker chaired an emergency meeting of government officials. Prime Minister Imran Khan also attended it.

The meeting participants made the decision to not issue production orders for MNAs because they don’t want the inquiries against them to be hampered in any way.

Those who have been arrested in different cases include Khawaja Saad Rafique, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, and Rana Sanaullah. The PML-N had submitted a request to issue production orders for these arrested MNAs.

Asad Qaiser national assembly PML-N
 
