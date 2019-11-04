Army to continue supporting national institutions: COAS

The Pakistan Army, as an organ of the state, will continue to support national institutions as and when asked in accordance with the Constitution, says Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa.

In an ISPR press statement shared by the army’s spokesperson, Major General Asif Ghafoor, the COAS was quoted as saying that the Pakistan Army is fully prepared and committed to thwart all threats. “Continued cohesion of national stakeholders on key national issues is essential to defeat inimical forces,” General Bajwa said.

He was presiding over the 226th Corps Commanders’ Conference at the GHQ on Monday. The meeting was held to discuss matters relating to internal and external security and “review the geo strategic and national security environment.”

The internal security situation along the Eastern border, Line of Control and Indian-occupied Kashmir also came under discussion. According to the ISPR, the commanders expressed firm resolve to defend the country against a full spectrum threat.

“We have attained better internal security and stability through cohesive national efforts and sacrifices rendered by the Pakistan Armed Forces, all national institutions and above all, the nation. We shall not let it reverse to suit any vested agenda at any cost,” the statement read.

