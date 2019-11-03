‘Army is our spokesperson’, says Zartaj Gul

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gul has said that “army is our spokesperson” and that they are proud of the fact.

The state minister said this during her appearance on SAMAA TV show ‘News Beat’ Saturday.

Asked about the way forward with the opposition, she said a “13th player” of the team was doing politics and wished to take others’ children to D-Chowk in Islamabad.

Gul said that opposition leaders at the Islamabad sit-in were only troubled by the fact that this time they were not a part of the parliament.

The state minister told other guests on the show, PML-N’s Azma Bukhari and JUI-F’s Haji Ghulam Ali, that they were not going to achieve anything by shooting their gun from someone else’s shoulder.

ہم عدلیہ کے ترجمان ہیں اور فوج ہماری ترجمان ہے، سینیٹ میں آپ کو سمجھ نہیں آئی کیا ہوا، آپ کی پشتو بھی چلی جائے گی غیرت بھی چلی جائے گی، زرتاج گل وزیر کا انتباہ@Ehtesham_AD @SamaaNewsBeat @zartajgulwazir @AzmaBokhari pic.twitter.com/pMNdKdTUop — SAMAA TV (@SAMAATV) November 3, 2019

She slammed the opposition for accusing the government of making the state institutions controversial.

“We are proud that we are judiciary’s spokespersons, we are proud that the army is our spokesperson,” Gul said.

“We have not burdened the country with Rs31,000 billion loan, we have not enslaved the masses and haven’t filled out coffers…. this is why the people are with us, the army is also with us.”

She added: “This Nawaz Sharif and you would know who make judges and the army controversial and come here to lecture us.”

The state minister said that “Fazlur Rehman made the army controversial yesterday and the army had to come and say who you are talking about.”

She questioned members of opposition parties about their ideology and what they were standing for.