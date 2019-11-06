Army has nothing to do with politics: ISPR director-general

The Pakistan Army has nothing to do with politics and it only acts upon government’s directions, says ISPR Director-General Major General Asif Ghafoor.

Talking to a private news channel on Wednesday, he said that Maulana Fazlur Rehman is a seasoned politician and his protest march is a political activity in which the army has no role.

He said the military does not interfere in elections. It only acts when it is called by the government.

Dharnas and marches are political matters, he said, adding that the army supported the sit-in in 2014 too.

The military’s media wing spokesperson said that for the past few days, the media is focusing on the march and has ignored the Kashmir matter. The government and military, however, are working on their own over the issue, he said.

“We are busy in national security,” the ISPR DG said, adding that the army will not compromise on the Kashmir issue at any cost.

Speaking about the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, he said the initiative is meant for the Sikhs of India.