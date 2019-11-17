Sunday, November 17, 2019  | 19 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Politics

Always said the right thing considering political realities: Pervaiz Elahi

5 mins ago
Always said the right thing considering political realities: Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Sunday that he always said the right thing keeping in view the political realities.

The Punjab Assembly speaker said so in a video statement issued to the media. He said no conspiracy aimed at creating differences between coalition partners would be successful.

The PML-Q is currently in coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf governments in the centre and Punjab.

“We are coalition partners and will remain so,” Elahi said. “No one can create misunderstandings.”

He, however, said that his statements on the matter of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif were to the benefit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-Q leader noted that he played his role during the [Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s] sit-in to prevent any confrontation.

“The contacts with Maulana Fazlur Rehman were made in order to save the country from political chaos,” he said.

Elahi also credited PM Khan and Interior Minister Ijaz Shah for maintaining law and order during recent sit-ins in the country.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Imran Khan Nawaz Sharif Pervaiz Elahi
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Pervaiz Elahi, Nawaz Sharif, Imran Khan, PML-Q, PTI, JUI-F, government, Pervez Ilahi
 
MOST READ
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Locusts swarm Karachi school, children locked inside classrooms
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
Here are the roads, highways the JUI-F will block
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
After quitting entertainment industry, Rabi Pirzada has new beginning
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Explainer: Azadi March, Imran Khan’s resignation, Fazl’s goals
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
Karachi billboards to be removed within 24 hours
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.