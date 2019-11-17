Always said the right thing considering political realities: Pervaiz Elahi

Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid leader Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi said on Sunday that he always said the right thing keeping in view the political realities.

The Punjab Assembly speaker said so in a video statement issued to the media. He said no conspiracy aimed at creating differences between coalition partners would be successful.

The PML-Q is currently in coalition with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf governments in the centre and Punjab.

“We are coalition partners and will remain so,” Elahi said. “No one can create misunderstandings.”

He, however, said that his statements on the matter of ex-premier Nawaz Sharif were to the benefit of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

The PML-Q leader noted that he played his role during the [Jamiat Ulema Islam-Fazl’s] sit-in to prevent any confrontation.

“The contacts with Maulana Fazlur Rehman were made in order to save the country from political chaos,” he said.

Elahi also credited PM Khan and Interior Minister Ijaz Shah for maintaining law and order during recent sit-ins in the country.

