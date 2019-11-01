Altaf Hussain hate speech trial to begin June 1, 2020

MQM founder Altaf Hussain appeared on Friday before London’s Central Criminal Court for a hearing in the incitement of violence case against him.

His trial will begin on June 1, 2020 and will continue for two weeks.

The MQM leader was accompanied by members of the MQM International Secretariat. The hearing will determine the date and time of the trial and decide whether the bail restriction imposed on him has been relaxed.

He was arrested on June 11 during a raid at his London house for inciting violence through a hate speech he made in August 2016.

The police said in a statement that he was arrested on suspicion of intentionally encouraging or assisting offences contrary to Section 44 (intentionally encouraging or assisting an offence) of the Serious Crime Act 2007.

“Throughout the investigation, officers have been liaising with Pakistani authorities in relation to our ongoing inquiries,” the statement said.

What is the hate speech case?

Altaf has been accused of delivering a ‘fiery’ speech while addressing his party workers on August 22, 2016. He allegedly chanted anti-Pakistan slogans and incited the workers to vandalise media offices in Karachi.

In April, a police team from London arrived in Islamabad to investigate the case. They recorded statements of six witnesses of the Sindh police.

The Sindh police were ordered to travel to Islamabad with relevant records pertaining to the investigation. They were asked to bring with them copies of the CCTV footage of the events that occurred on August 22, copies of all photographs and statements of witnesses who took the photographs and other relevant material.

The purpose of the Metropolitan team’s visit was to present a case to the Crown Prosecution Service to ascertain whether there is sufficient evidence for prosecution in a UK court.