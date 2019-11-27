Wednesday, November 27, 2019  | 29 Rabiulawal, 1441 | BETA
PROGRAMS
Samaa TV
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
LIVE LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Ali Raza Abidi murder: Court indicts four accused

46 mins ago
Ali Raza Abidi murder: Court indicts four accused

An anti-terrorism court in Karachi indicted on Wednesday four men accused of the murder of MQM leader Ali Raza Abidi.  

Farooq, Ghazali, Abu Bakr and Abdul Haseeb have pleaded innocent.

The court has issued a notice to the investigating officers ordering them to present their witnesses at the next hearing which has been scheduled for November 30.

The ATC has declared four MQM party workers, Hassnain, Bilal, Ghulam Mustafa alias Kali Charan and Faizan, wanted and absconding from court. Arrest warrants have also been issued for them.

According to the police, the murderers were paid Rs800,000 to kill the former parliamentarian.

“The motorcycle used in the killing has been burnt,” a police officer said.

Abidi was gunned down last year on December 25 outside his residence in Defence Housing Authority by unidentified armed men. The former MNA had resigned from the MQM shortly before his death.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram

 
ali raza abidi MQM
 
HOME  
 
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
﻿
 
 
 
 
 
Anti-terrorism court, Karachi, MQM, arrest warrant
 
MOST READ
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
Man killed after Karachi police open fire on his car
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
No, Telenor is not being banned by the PTA
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
Karachi, prevent property fraud by following these three simple steps
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
PM Khan can lose his seat: former election official
Supreme Court adjourns hearing COAS extension case till Thursday
Supreme Court adjourns hearing COAS extension case till Thursday
 
 
 
 
 
 
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
 
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
 
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
 
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
 
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
 
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.